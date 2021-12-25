Local church provides Christmas gifts to homeless

A church without a home is providing necessities to those who are experiencing homelessness. This is an annual traditional at Veterans Park.

DENVER — The holidays are about giving whether that comes in the form of a gift or love. A local Denver church that doesn’t have a home ensured those in a similar situation had a Merry Christmas at Veterans Memorial Park.

“Everything is donated it’s all free,” said After Hours Denver Pastor Logan Robertson.

For more than a decade After Hours Denver led has given back to those who need it most.

“There’s no way that this Christmas can be ruined for me,” said Mae Williamson.

Williamson said she lives in an abusive home which has had an impact on her life. She said she had no expectations for Christmas, but After Hours Denver has made it one to remember.

“We want to make sure that people are ready for the really cold weather, we’ve had such mild winter. But it’s going to get cold so we want people to be prepared with sleeping bags, tarps, hats, all that good stuff," Robertson said. "And just to connect on Christmas Day to do a little giving. And to connect with folks who maybe need a little extra help."

Hundreds of volunteers set up tables and prepared gifts for the homeless who were there waiting to pick up the necessities. Williamson said she is grateful.

“It’s a beautiful day. I couldn’t ask for more. Way more than I expected. It wasn’t the stuff that I got either. It was the everything else,” she said.

Those who choose to give on Christmas don’t regret it because of the special moments.

“Everybody walking by waving and saying thank you is heartwarming. Makes the day for sure. It’s just amazing to see everyone coming together in that way,” said Volunteer Coordinator Jim Francis.

Kind acts are becoming encouragement for those on the receiving end.

“I would encourage anyone, even who doesn’t need anything. As soon as I get back on my feet the first thing I’m doing is volunteering. And I want to be able to be that same person that they are to me just to be there,” said Williamson.

After Hours Denver hopes to be back in the park for another Christmas in 2022.

