WATCH LIVE: Structure fire at north Denver church

Flames were seen pouring out of a church near East 33rd Avenue and North Williams Street in Denver.

DENVER — Firefighters are working Thursday morning to extinguish a fire at a church in north Denver.

The fire was visible from Sky 9 at the Odom Memorial Church of God in Christ near East 33rd Avenue and North Williams Street.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said the fire broke out in the attic of the church at about 6:16 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, DFD said, and 18 fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

> This is a breaking news story and we will update as we learn more.

Photos: Denver church fire 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

#DenverFireDepartment are working a second alarm fire in the attic in the church at 3301 Williams. Crews are working to get ahead of the fire. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/aFrFezPC0v — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 8, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.