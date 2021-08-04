WATCH LIVE: Structure fire at north Denver church

DENVER — Firefighters are working Thursday morning to extinguish a fire at a church in north Denver.
The fire was visible from Sky 9 at the Odom Memorial Church of God in Christ near East 33rd Avenue and North Williams Street.
The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said the fire broke out in the attic of the church at about 6:16 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, DFD said, and 18 fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.
> This is a breaking news story and we will update as we learn more.
Photos: Denver church fire
