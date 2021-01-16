Several Denver government buildings to close in anticipation of possible armed Inauguration Day protests

The precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of city employees and the general public, the city said.

DENVER — Several city government buildings in Denver will be closed or operating on modified schedules next week in anticipation of possible violent demonstrations at the state Capitol around Inauguration Day.

According to a release from the city, buildings closed on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Thursday, Jan 21 include the City and County Building, the Webb Municipal Building, the McNichols Building, the Elections Division, Minoru Yasui Plaza, the Police Administration Building, the Downtown Detention Center and the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse. Those buildings will operate on an 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 22.

The release said all other city facilities, with the exception of Denver International Airport, will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

Street parking around the Webb Municipal Building will be restricted, according to the release. Members of the public entering city facilities during the week should expect additional security measures to be in place including fencing, screenings and adjusted hours at some city facilities.

The precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of city employees and the general public, the release said.

People who need to do business with the Denver County Court or Denver District Court next should contact those organizations for their operations schedules, the release said.

The FBI has warned law enforcement agencies across the country of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. in the coming week related to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.