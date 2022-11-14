Denver City Council approves 2023 budget

Councilmembers approved the budget after weeks of deliberations, public comment and back and forth with Mayor Michael Hancock.

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved the proposal to spend $1.66 billion next year, an expenditure plan that represents a 10% hike from this year's budget and which focuses heavily on combating homelessness and crime.

Councilmembers approved the budget after weeks of deliberations, public comment and back and forth with Mayor Michael Hancock, who balked at some of their counterproposals.

The budget focuses on public safety, housing justice and a reinvigoration of the downtown area.

Councilmembers, who largely supported the budget, requested an additional $17.5 million in mid-October. Hancock agreed to $7.5 million of those amendments in a compromise but denied some requests out of concern for the city's fund balance.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.