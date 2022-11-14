x
Denver City Council approves 2023 budget

Councilmembers approved the budget after weeks of deliberations, public comment and back and forth with Mayor Michael Hancock.
With the skyline as a backdrop, motorists move westbound along Speer Boulevard, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved the proposal to spend $1.66 billion next year, an expenditure plan that represents a 10% hike from this year's budget and which focuses heavily on combating homelessness and crime.

Councilmembers approved the budget after weeks of deliberations, public comment and back and forth with Mayor Michael Hancock, who balked at some of their counterproposals.  

The budget focuses on public safety, housing justice and a reinvigoration of the downtown area. 

Councilmembers, who largely supported the budget, requested an additional $17.5 million in mid-October. Hancock agreed to $7.5 million of those amendments in a compromise but denied some requests out of concern for the city's fund balance. 

> Read the full story at denvergazette.com.

