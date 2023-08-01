Denver City Council approves $4.72 million settlement with 2020 protesters

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of more than 300 people who accused the city of violating their rights to free speech and assembly.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $4.72 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by protesters who were arrested under the city's emergency nighttime curfew in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of more than 300 people who accused the city of violating their rights to free speech and assembly.

The charges against the arrestees were dismissed weeks after the arrests, attorneys for the plaintiffs said.

"Instead of being given tickets for allegedly violating the nighttime curfew, the protestors were arrested and taken into custody at the detention center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," civil rights law firm Lovey & Lovey said in a news release announcing the settlement. "The majority of the protestors were detained up to two days, but many of them were detained even longer than that."

In the settlement agreement, the city denied any wrongdoing.

"Specifically, Defendant denies it had an official policy or practice of targeting curfew enforcement at individuals engaged in First Amendment activity," the settlement agreement provided by the attorneys says.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.