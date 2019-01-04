DENVER — Members of the Denver City Council will discuss a proposal Wednesday that will raise the age to buy tobacco products in the city from 18 to 21.

Council members introduced the legislation last week. This came after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed a bill allowing individual cities to pass their own local tobacco policies.

The Denver Public Health Department said 23 percent of high school students in the city use tobacco products like cigarettes, vape pens and chew.

Seven states and about 440 cities and counties have already joined the “Tobacco 21” movement.

One of those cities is Edgewater. An ordinance went into effect Sunday that raised the minimum legal sale age for tobacco products there from 18 to 21.

Four other cities in Colorado have similar policies: Aspen, Avon, Basalt and Carbondale.

