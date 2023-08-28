Denver city council approves up to $7 million for 200 pallet shelters

The city stamped its contract with Pallet PBS Inc., which according to the resolution will last until Aug. 31, 2024 with an option to extend.

DENVER — Denver City Council Monday approved a $7 million contract to provide 200 homeless shelter pallets within the city. Pallets are expected to arrive in November, according to Denver’s senior homeless advisor.

The city stamped its contract with Pallet PBS Inc., which according to the resolution approving the contract, will last until Aug. 31, 2024 with an option to extend one year.

“The contract is up to $7 million,” city Senior Homeless Advisor Cole Chandler told the Finance and Governance committee on Aug. 22. “Our quote for these units is actually running at $5.1 million but we just wanted to have a little flexibility with the master purchase order option.”

The $7 million is a cushion for unexpected expenses, the homeless advisor explained during Monday’s meeting.

