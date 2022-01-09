City council formally approves new police chief

Thomas took over the Denver department's day-to-day management as acting chief starting Sept. 6.

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved current Division Chief Ron Thomas as the new chief of the Denver Police Department.

Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Thomas as the new chief on Aug. 31, the day Chief Paul Pazen announced his retirement.

The council approved the nomination in a unanimous vote Monday.

> Video above from Sept. 1: Denver mayor introduces nominee, Ron Thomas, for next police chief

Thomas is a 33-year veteran of the Denver Police Department. Most recently, he ran the department's patrol division.

Thomas took over the department's day-to-day management as acting chief starting Sept. 6. Pazen's retirement was effective Oct. 15.

"I understand the challenges ahead," Thomas said the day after his nomination was announced. "I know that crime is up, that other safety challenges have increased. I recognize that response times are up. I understand that call hold times are up. At the same time, I understand our staffing is down."

Thomas said he's committed to tackling all those challenges and rebuilding community trust.

