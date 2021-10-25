Denver city employees to receive $400 COVID vaccine bonuses, hazard pay

Denver City Council approved the proposals Monday. Eligible city employees will receive $400 COVID-19 vaccine bonuses and up to $2,500 in pandemic hazard pay.

DENVER — Eligible city employees are set to receive $400 COVID-19 vaccine bonuses and up to $2,500 in pandemic hazard pay after the Denver City Council approved the pair of proposals Monday.

While the hazard pay proposal passed unanimously without comment, the vaccine bonus split the council with an 8 to 3 vote, with two council members absent.

The controversial proposal will use $5 million from the city’s general fund to give $400 bonuses to city employees who complied with Denver’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate by the Sept. 30 deadline — including those who were granted religious or medical exemptions.

Exempt employees have the added requirement of not violating any exemption accommodations by Dec. 10, including masking, testing and physical distancing.

