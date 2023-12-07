Denver Police doesn't have water rescue policy, family demands change after drowning in City Park

Denver Police officers aren't required to know how to swim and don't have a water rescue policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The family of a man who drowned in City Park during a jazz concert last month called for Denver Police to write a water rescue policy and for officers to be required to learn how to swim.

Inaujee Ison died June 25 in Ferril Lake in City Park. Denver Police said that officers who were there for City Park Jazz tried to save him and he swam away, but Ison's family said he should still be alive.

Ison – his family called him Naujee for short – had a mom, and older brother and sisters, and three nieces. He was about to become a father. He's a former Colorado state long jump champion, a ball player, a poet and a music artist.

"He just leaves behind so much light, so much joy, and smiles,” said Queila Ison, his older sister. “It's way too soon, way too soon.”

Queila Ison said her brother lived as a bit of a free spirit.

"He would just show up and be like 'Hey everybody, I'm here!" she said.

So it was normal that his family went to City Park Jazz without him. Queila Ison said they didn't know he was at the park. When it got dark, they knew someone was in the water, but it took hours for them to find out that man was Ison.

"I got a phone call from my sister," Queila Ison said. "She said, 'I think Naujee's passed. ' I said, 'What do you mean?' She goes, I think he was the one in the lake."

Eventually the family went to the hospital.

"We were taken back to the room to identify his body, and it was him. It was him," Queila Ison said.

Officers tried to save Ison, and he swam away, according to Denver Police. Here's what Ison's mom, Karla Banks, said they told her: "The police officer made it all the way to my son, and he resisted help."

A bystander posted video showing the police response. The recording starts after Ison is in the lake.

"Get out of the water," an officer shouts at the beginning of the recording.

"Help me," Ison screams.

In the video, an officer stands on shore and directs people on a swan boat to come to shore. He boards the boat, but it looks like the officer isn't sure what to do.

"DPD policy does not have a procedure in place for rescuing people when they go into a body of water," a Denver Police spokesperson wrote to 9NEWS. "When something is not written in policy, they exercise discretion in taking the best course of action while also keeping their own and other's safety in mind."

An officer jumps in the water a couple of minutes later, and Denver Police said Ison kept swimming away.

"The officers recognized the erratic behavior being exhibited by the male and were concerned he may pull them under if they continued towards him." the police spokesman told 9NEWS.

"No one did anything!" Queila Ison said. "They're yelling at him to get out of the water when he's pleading for help."

Police are investigating Ison's death as a possible suicide. Ison's mom said he knew how to swim, and his family is adamant he was not trying to end his life.

"There needs to be answers to this, period.," Queila Ison said. "He shouldn't have died. He shouldn't have died."

Denver Police declined to do an on-camera interview about Ison's death. DPD does not require officers to know how to swim, and recruits do not learn how to swim, said a spokesperson.

"You train someone to use a gun, but you can't train someone to swim? Make it make sense," Queila Ison said.

Ison's family said they want a rule that any officers stationed near bodies of water know how to swim. They also want Denver Police to write a water rescue policy.

"How is it not in your policy to save a life that you see dying?" Queila Ison said. "I just don't get it. We don't get it."

The family said they want justice for Ison and accountability. They have retained a civil rights attorney.

“We’re going to push for whatever accountability is available under the law, whether that means a lawsuit in state court, or federal court, we are prepared to mobilize whatever means we can get our hands on," said attorney Tyrone Glover.

Ison's family buried him recently, and they're hoping to raise funds for the unexpected expenses.

Here is the statement 9NEWS received from the Denver Police Department:

The following is information we can share regarding this heartbreaking and unfortunate situation, during which the responding officers acted selflessly in trying to help this individual. Officers immediately requested assistance from DFD [Denver Fire Department] while attempting to do what they could to provide immediate help.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., uniformed officers working off-duty at City Park Jazz were notified of a possible drowning incident occurring in Ferril Lake at City Park. A responding officer was flagged down by a passerby who stated that a man had been yelling and making suicidal statements before jumping into Ferril Lake from the north shoreline. When officers first observed the man he was in the lake. Officers directed the male to come to the shore, but instead he swam farther into the lake.

An officer recognized two people were using a pedal boat on the lake near the north shoreline. The officer requested they come to shore at which point he boarded their boat. The officer asked the two citizens to pedal the boat towards the man so the officer could attempt to rescue him. When the male observed the boat approaching, he began to swim away from the boat. He was moving in different directions and appeared to be intentionally preventing the officer from assisting him.

The officer on the boat attempted to grab the male when the boat was near him, but the male pushed off the bow of the boat and went back underwater. Two uniformed officers entered the water and swam towards the male. When these officers got near him, he intentionally moved away from the officers. The officers recognized the erratic behavior being exhibited by the male and were concerned he may pull them under if they continued towards him. When the male went under the water for the last time, the officers continued efforts to locate him in the murky water but were unsuccessful. The male was ultimately recovered by the Denver Fire Department’s dive team just before 10:00 pm. He was transported to DHMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

... The only mention of water rescue in our policy is written in Section 301.03 (4) which only states what kind of resources an officer can ask for which includes “Underwater Search and Rescue.” DPD Policy does not have a procedure in place for rescuing people when they go into a body of water. When something is not written in policy, they can exercise discretion in taking the best course of action while also keeping their own and other’s safety in mind. Officers are not required to know how to swim nor are they trained to swim while in the academy.

More 9NEWS coverage of Denver:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.