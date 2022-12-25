Denver closes emergency warming centers, continues normal shelter operations

As Denver's temperatures continue to rise, the city has closed its emergency warming centers but will keep its emergency shelters open for incoming migrants.

Denver's temperatures are expected to rise back up into the 50s over the next few days, with a high of 60 expected on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Denver outreach teams will continue to connect people with services per normal operations," city officials said.

Friday night, according to the release, 445 people were sheltered in three warming centers at the Denver Coliseum, Downtown Denver YMCA and the McNicol's Building.

