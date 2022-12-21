Denver Coliseum opens as 24-hour warming shelter as extreme cold arrives

The temporary shelter in the Denver Coliseum has 250 beds and will stay open until at least Saturday morning to shelter people from extremely cold temperatures.

DENVER — People looking for a place to stay out of the dangerous cold are being welcomed at the Denver Coliseum.

Every winter there are people experiencing homelessness who die from exposure to extreme temperatures. On Wednesday, Denver city and county officials said they want to make sure everyone needing somewhere to go, has a warm place to stay.

"It's tough. It's cold," said Avionne Patterson, who has been unhoused for a year now.

He knew his typical way of staying warm while sleeping outdoors wasn't going to be enough for Wednesday night's severe cold temperatures.

"I've been in situations where I almost froze to death in the cold," Patterson said. "I try to just put on as much clothes as I can, three pair of pants, three shirts and jacket or coat."

He got to the Coliseum early on Wednesday, along with other unhoused people, waiting for a bed.

"This facility will be available to anyone who needs it, including our neighbors experiencing homelessness, the migrants who have recently arrived in our city and anyone from the general public who needs a safe place to be warm," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Inside the Coliseum, there's space for 250 people. Denver officials said if they run out of beds they're working with community partners to accommodate the overflow.

"The Department of Housing Stability's outreach team and our partners have three dozen staff members working extended hours through 9 p.m. daily putting all their effort to getting people inside, safe from this incoming storm so we can save lives," said Britta Fisher, chief housing officer for the Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST).

The National Guard and Red Cross will assist people at the Coliseum, handing out hygiene kits and food.

The Coliseum is only a temporary shelter and will stay open until at least Saturday morning.

"We have a strong sheltering system here in Denver and we always stand ready to meet the needs of our community of unhoused residents," Fisher said.

There are shuttles running from the St. Francis Center and the Lawrence Street Community Center for people trying to get to the Coliseum warming center.

Denver recreation centers and libraries are also open during normal operating hours for people looking for a place to stay warm during the day.