WATCH LIVE: Denver mayor giving update on city's response to extreme cold weather

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock will give an update at noon on the city's plans to deal with extreme cold weather that will hit the state starting late Wednesday.

The mayor will talk about the opening of a 24/7 warming shelter at the Denver Coliseum beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will discuss efforts to assist migrants who continue to arrive in the city.

Temperatures are forecast to be dangerously cold when a front bringing arctic air arrives in Denver on Wednesday evening. Extreme temperatures are dangerous, especially combined with other health conditions, and can lead to a higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Severe weather poses a particularly serious danger to anyone spending an extended period of time outside, including people experiencing homelessness who are unsheltered. The Department of Housing Stability and its partners are conducting outreach to unhoused residents.

The 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt St., will be open for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the storm beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The new temporary warming shelter comes after the city began using two Denver recreation centers as emergency shelters for hundreds of migrants who have arrived in the city over the past few weeks. The city declared a state of emergency in hopes of getting more resources to help an already overwhelmed effort.

The City and County of Denver has an urgent need for short-term shelter assistants to support people coming to Denver from Central and South America. All positions are on-call and may have routine or variable work schedules. Positions work a minimum of 24 hours and up to 39 hours weekly. Bilingual/Spanish skills are needed, but not required. People interested in applying can visit their website.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment offers these tips to prepare for extremely cold temperatures:

Prepare for power outages. Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.

If you lose heat at your home, consider visiting a warming center to stay warm.

If you must be outdoors, dress in multiple layers of warm clothing, including hat, mittens, scarves and boots.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed in the event of a power outage. If your power is out for more than four hours, discard perishable food like meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers.

Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep the gas tank full.

Listen for emergency information and alerts.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

