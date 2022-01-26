Committee advances $3.9 million to expand managed homeless camps in Denver

If passed by the full council, the contract would fund at least four camps in the city through the end of 2022.

DENVER — The Denver City Council will soon vote on a $3.9 million contract to fund the expansion of managed homeless camps after the housing committee unanimously advanced the contract Wednesday.

If passed by the full council, the contract would fund at least four camps in the city through the end of 2022, run by the Colorado Village Collaborative. The organization now runs three camps, called Safe Outdoor Spaces, in the parking lots of the Human Services East Office, Regis University and Denver Health.

Denver began its managed homeless camp program in late 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic increased unsheltered homelessness and raised public health concerns about indoor congregate shelters. There have been six managed camps throughout the city so far.

