x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Denver City Council committee approves ordinance on emission reductions

The ordinance now advances to the full Denver City Council for two final votes in the coming weeks.

DENVER — The Denver City Council safety committee unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday that would require all large commercial and multifamily buildings in the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy performance.

The ordinance now advances to the full council for two final votes in the coming weeks.

In Denver, commercial and multifamily buildings produce 49% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency.

“We are not on track to achieve our climate goals of cutting building energy use 30% by 2030. Instead, building energy use continues to go up,” said Katrina Managan, who leads the office's Buildings and Homes Team.

If passed, the ordinance would require buildings 25,000 square feet or larger to achieve 30% energy savings by 2030, with interim goals set in 2024 and 2027.

> Read the full story at denvergazette.com.

RELATED: Denver wants to transition homes and buildings to renewable heating and cooling

RELATED: Temperatures can vary up to 7° from one Denver neighborhood to another

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Ponderosa rolls past Aurora Central in 4A football playoffs