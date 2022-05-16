Denver council passes ordinance banning concealed carry in city buildings, parks

The ordinance covers any building or portion of a building owned by the city, leased by the city, or leased to the city, as well as city parks.

DENVER — The Denver City Council passed an ordinance Monday to ban concealed carry in city buildings and parks, with some exceptions.

The ordinance covers any building or portion of a building owned by the city, leased by the city, or leased to the city, as well as city parks, including mountain parks.

The city said people exempt from the ordinance include:

Law enforcement officers and military personnel.

Security guards with a valid Denver license containing a firearm endorsement.

People carrying the gun for use in a legitimate sporting activity, such as events during the National Western Stock Show within National Western Center buildings.

People with valid authorization while at DPD and DSD shooting ranges.

People carrying a gun while traveling within a private automobile or other private means of conveyance for the purposes of hunting or lawful protection of the person or their property, or another person or that person’s property. (Weapons other than pistols or revolvers must be unloaded during the transport.)

The city said they will not enforce the ordinance until signage is posted at the public entrances of buildings and parks to notify people that the carrying of firearms is prohibited.

Violators could face a civil penalty of up to $50 for a first offense and up to $999 for subsequent offenses.

Denver previously had a policy prohibiting concealed carry in certain places, but a previous state law mandated that cities require metal detectors if they wanted to prohibit concealed carry within a building. In 2021, a law was passed allowing local governments to prohibit the carrying of concealed handguns even without metal detectors.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS