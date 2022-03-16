Denver City Council president asks for investigation into Green Valley Ranch HOA

Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore has asked Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate.

DENVER — Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore asked Colorado's governor and attorney general to investigate the Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch in District 11 for excessively fining residents, leading to multiple foreclosures.

According to a release from Gilmore's office, the Green Valley Ranch community has 50 homes in the foreclosure process, and many homeowners are at risk of losing their homes because of egregious fines from the HOA.

“I ask that Attorney General Phil Weiser, in partnership with Governor Jared Polis, launch an investigation into the Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch and that until the investigation is complete, there is a moratorium on the foreclosure process for these homes,” Gilmore said in a release. “I sincerely appreciate Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office contacting me today after my initial email, to schedule a follow-up meeting to further discuss this important issue.”

