Denver families who couldn't access other COVID relief funds can apply for one-time cash payments

Through a Denver initiative, one-time payments of $1,000 or $1,500 will be made available using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

DENVER — Next week, the City of Denver will begin distributing payments to eligible families through an initiative aimed at helping families disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact Charitable will begin accepting applications on Tuesday for the City and County of Denver’s Basic Cash Assistance for Households Program. The initiative was approved by Denver City Council in July. One-time direct cash assistance of $1,000 or $1,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fund will be distributed to Denver residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and who meet all of the following criteria:

The applicant is the head of household and is not personally eligible for federally funded public benefits

Has at least one child under 18 years of age residing in their household

Lives in a qualified census tract or has a child in their household eligible for one of the qualifying benefits programs such as Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Free- and Reduced-Price Lunch (NSLP) and/or School Breakfast (SBP) programs, or Head Start, or has experienced housing insecurity.

To qualify for the additional $500 in assistance, eligible applicants must either live in a census tract where 50% of households have incomes below 40% average median income, or have at least two or more children in their household.

Families that are interested and meet the criteria can apply through trusted community partners, who will conduct outreach in their communities, the city said. Members of the organizations are being trained to assist with the implementation of the program, according to the city.

For more details, community members are encouraged to visit impactcharitable.org/bcah/.