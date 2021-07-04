Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Denver

East 1st Avenue was closed between North Downing Street and University Boulevard, according to police.

DENVER — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus on Sunday morning near East 1st Avenue and Gilpin Street, according to police.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said it was investigating the crash, which happened just before 9 a.m., as a death investigation. There were no other injuries, DPD said.

The circumstances of the crash and information about the victim weren't known yet, DPD said. It wasn't known whether there were passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

East 1st Avenue was closed between North Downing Street and University Boulevard, DPD said.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity after next of kin is notified.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

