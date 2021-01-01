Crash involving Denver officer sends motorcyclist to hospital

East Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions at Gilpin Street while officers investigate the crash.

DENVER — A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital following a crash involving a Denver officer around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to a Denver Police (DPD) spokesperson.

The crash occurred near East Colfax Avenue and Gilpin Street, and East Colfax is closed in both directions while an investigation is conducted.

The DPD spokesperson said the officer struck the motorcyclist while in the normal course of duties, but it is unclear who was at fault as of Friday morning.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries, the spokesperson said, but it is unclear the extent of them as of now.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.