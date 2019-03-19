KUSA - It's the same story every spring.

Colorado drivers begin avoiding right lanes, swerving suddenly and slamming on breaks to avoid popping their tires on the potholes showing up on nearly every road.

In a typical year, Denver Public Works says its eight crews will fill 60,000 to 100,000 potholes across the city.

A three-man team can fill a pothole in just a couple of minutes.

And they always get especially busy each spring.

Potholes are created when water seeps into the cracks in the road, freezes and then thaws.

Did a nasty pothole catch you by surprise?

Submit the locations of some of the worst ones below to help warn others when to be ready to dodge out of the way:

Don't see the form above? Click/tap here.

Here's a look the potholes other readers have submitted:

Don't see the map above? Click/tap here.

You can also search for potholes in your city:

Don't see the menu above? Click/tap here.

To officially report a pothole to the city of Denver, call 311 or use the PocketGov app. Denver Public Works said they try to get out to reported potholes within three days.

Outside of Denver, contact your county to report a pothole.