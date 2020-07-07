Denver DA is considering charges against driver who hit a George Floyd protester

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann received the investigation into the incident on June 15.

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann was handed on June 15 the Denver Police Department's investigation into a driver who struck a protester with her car on May 28, and is considering what charges, if any, will be filed, a DPD spokesman told Colorado Politics on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the first day civil unrest erupted in Denver over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being subdued by white police officers in Minneapolis.

While the driver has not been named by police or other officials, many social media posts identify Jennifer Watson as the woman behind the wheel. A quick Google search of “Jennifer Watson Denver” yields a link to a petition with more than 38,000 signatures that calls for Watson’s arrest.

The website is one of at least a dozen connecting Watson to the case.

Still, a DPD spokesman says, "While we understand that there is a lot of information on social media regarding this case, it is our practice to not identify individuals who are subject to an open investigation. Should the investigation result in charges, information on the arrestee will be provided."