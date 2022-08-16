Denver DA to ask grand jury to investigate LoDo police shooting that injured 6 bystanders

DA Beth McCann will ask a grand jury to review a shooting involving three Denver Police officers in the Lower Downtown area last month, leaving 6 bystanders injured.

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will ask a grand jury to open an investigation and review a shooting involving Denver Police Department (DPD) officers in the Lower Downtown area last month, leaving six bystanders wounded.

Three on-duty officers fired seven gunshots at Jordan Waddy, 21, during a fight between him and another man in the early morning hours of July 17 outside Larimer Beer Hall, according to DPD. Waddy was the "aggressor" in the attack, hit the other man and had a gun, police said.

DPD said they could not conclude specifically what caused the bystanders' injuries, but did acknowledge some victims had "through and through" injuries.

“The public’s interest in this particular shooting incident is understandably high,” McCann said. “For the community to trust in the outcome from this incident, it is important that independent members of the community review the facts, evidence and law regarding whether these officers should be criminally charged."

The Denver District Attorney's Office said it would not have any further comment until the grand jury investigation is complete.

According to DPD Lt. Matt Clark, when officers approached Waddy he began to walk away, but when he saw more officers coming from the other direction, he turned and walked back onto the sidewalk.

Waddy then pointed a gun at two officers, who each fired at him, Clark said. One officer fired four rounds and the other fired twice, he said.

A third officer saw that Waddy had a gun pointed at fellow officers and fired a single shot in an effort to protect them, according to Clark. A total of seven rounds were fired.

DPD said the injuries to bystanders ranged from superficial cuts, to possible graze wounds, to serious arm, shoulder and leg injuries.

Man with a serious arm injury

Woman with a serious leg injury

Woman with a serious arm and shoulder injury

Woman with graze wound to her leg

Man with graze wound to his foot

Man with burn-type injury to his chest

Waddy did not fire his weapon, according to DPD. He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Waddy is facing the following charges:

Three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a class 5 felony

One count of third-degree assault

Tyrone Clover, Waddy's attorney, told 9NEWS that his client threw away his gun and his hands were "plainly up" before officers opened fire.

He also said Waddy was “in a surrender position and then they fire," and that officers continued to fire after Waddy fell.

“It was excessive, reckless and extremely indifferent to the life of Waddy and the lives of the bystanders in downtown,” Clover said.

He also said DPD continued shooting at Waddy as he turned to run away from being shot. "It’s a miracle he’s not dead,” Clover said.

