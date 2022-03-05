Police investigating deadly shooting in Denver

DPD said the shooting happened in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a man is dead after being shot on East Virginia Avenue Friday night.

According to DPD, police located a man who had been shot in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

DPD tweeted at 2:20 a.m. that the man was later pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating this case as a homicide.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information or if anyone has been arrested in the investigation.

DPD is asking anyone who has more information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS