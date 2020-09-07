x
Police investigate death after vehicle fire in southwest Denver

Denver police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning that resulted from a vehicle fire.

DENVER — Police are investigating a death that resulted from a car fire early Thursday morning.

Crews from the Denver Police Department (DPD) and Denver Fire Department (DFD) were conducting their investigation in the 1600 block of South Decatur Street, according to a tweet from DPD. That's near South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Police sent the tweet just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

No more information was provided by police on the investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

