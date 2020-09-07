Police investigate death after vehicle fire in southwest Denver

Denver police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning that resulted from a vehicle fire.

Crews from the Denver Police Department (DPD) and Denver Fire Department (DFD) were conducting their investigation in the 1600 block of South Decatur Street, according to a tweet from DPD. That's near South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Police sent the tweet just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

No more information was provided by police on the investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.