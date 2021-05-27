Denver Sheriff's deputy dies from COVID complications

33-year-old Daniel "Duke" Trujillo passed away Wednesday evening, according Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.

DENVER — Daniel Trujillo, a 7-year veteran of the Denver Sheriff's Department (DSD), passed away Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19, according to the department.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins released a statement Wednesday night about the passing.

“It is with great sadness that we share 33-year-old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo passed away last evening from COVID-19 complications. His family was with him in the hospital during this time," Diggins said. "Trujillo served for 7-years as a Deputy Sheriff and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center and also served in the Marine Corps. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy. We also ask that you pray for the members of our Department as well.”

Trujillo is the second deputy in the department to die from COVID-19 this month. Deputy James Herrera passed away May 16, according to a DSD tweet.

