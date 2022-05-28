x
Denver Police searching for suspect in domestic violence kidnapping

DPD said Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez took Francheska Tafoya and her two children by force.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a man they said kidnapped a woman and her two children Saturday. 

According to DPD, 24-year-old Francheska Tafoya and her children, 1-year-old Naveana Maruffo and 2-month-old Ramon Maruffo, were taken by force from an address near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard by 28-year-old Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez in a domestic violence incident. 

Credit: Denver Police Department
Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez
Credit: Denver Police Department
Francheska Tafoya
Credit: Denver Police Department
Naveana Maruffo and Ramon Maruffo

They were last seen around 10 a.m. Police said they may be traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado temporary plate 4111262. 

They may have ties to the Fort Collins/Loveland area, according to DPD. 

Anyone who sees them is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or 911 and should not approach them, police said. 

