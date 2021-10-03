DPS keeping snow days, a win for the student who staged a revolt

Denver Public Schools announced a change to the district’s snow day policy Wednesday -- a win for Denver kid Charlie Carabetta, who pushed for a snow day revolution.

DENVER — Charlie Carabetta’s revolution succeeded.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Wednesday confirmed to 9NEWS that it will make a change to the district’s snow day policy for the 2020-2021 school year. Going forward, DPS will call a traditional snow day when weather conditions permit, with no in-person or remote learning.

If Colorado’s largest district decides conditions do not allow for in-person learning over multiple days, Denver schools will pivot to remote-learning on the second day.

DPS gave 10-year-old Carabetta the scoop before the release of a formal announcement, thinking he deserved it because of his snow day revolt last month. When DPS said the district would transition to all-remote learning because of the weather on Feb. 25, the fifth-grader logged into his virtual classroom to say he would not be participating that day.

“I logged onto my classroom. I told my entire class that we should go to the sledding hill, and we should protest for no online school on snow days,” he told Next with Kyle Clark that day.

“It’s unfair that, since COVID, it ruined social interaction, and now it’s ruining snow days because we have to be online.”

Carabetta’s fight for the return of the snow day went viral online, with support from Campbell’s Soup, Weather Channel anchor Jim Cantore and former NBA player turned Twitter video personality Rex Chapman.

“This past year, we've had to make many decisions on scenarios that are outside our typical way of doing things in order to support our students and make up for lost learning time due to the pandemic. With that in mind, we realize our snow day decisions this school year -- while made with the best intentions for our students and educators -- may have caused confusion and been difficult to apply, such as the two-hour delay we called for recently. After gathering feedback, DPS leadership has created an outline for how we will handle snow days for the rest of the 2020-21 school year,” the district said in an email to Carabetta’s family.

Their email also said that any time DPS considers a snow day, district officials alert schools by mid-day the day before so that teachers and students can be prepared.

The district plans to release a formal statement to all families Wednesday afternoon.