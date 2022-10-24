Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023

The city said the popular rebate program "exhausted three years' worth of funding in six short months."

DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding.

The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.

More than 3,000 Denverites applied for rebates within the first three weeks of the program's launch. The city then retooled the application process, making a limited number of rebates available each month. As of Monday, when the city announced the pause, there were two release dates remaining in 2022.

“We’re honored to be a part of transforming the way Denver wants to move around,” Grace Rink, Denver’s Chief Climate Officer, said in a news release Monday. “We exhausted three years' worth of funding in six short months, and we’re eager to bring back an expanded program that will serve more Denverites.”

The city said the rebate program has put 4,401 e-bikes on the streets and trails of Denver and invested $8.6 million into the local economy. The city has provided 2,185 rebates to income-qualified residents, which they said represents half of the rebates issued and 68% of the program funding.

The city said they expect the program to relaunch in early 2023, after the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency has added more funding to the third-party rebate administrator's contract.

The city said they also plan design changes to "make participation easier and increase access" to the program. They have not said what those changes will be.

Residents who already got an e-bike voucher can still use it, as long as it was issued less than 60 days ago.

