Applications open Tuesday for Denver e-bike rebates

The next round of applications for e-bike vouchers opens on July 25 at 11 a.m., and they're expected to go fast.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will soon be releasing more vouchers as part of its popular e-bike rebate program for city residents.

The next voucher release will be on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. The program is first-come, first-served, and the vouchers are expected to be snatched up within 10 minutes.

The vouchers are good for $300 toward the price of an e-bike or $500 for an e-cargo bike.

People who meet certain income requirements can save up to $1,200 on the sale of an e-bike or up to $1,400 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

The city released the following statistics on the program Friday:

As of early July 2023, 6,118 Denver e-bike vouchers have been redeemed.

Of the 6,118 total vouchers, 2,861 (46.8%) were claimed by income-qualified participants.

(46.8%) were claimed by income-qualified participants. According to a 2022 report, e-bikes from Denver’s program displace 4.1 million vehicle miles, eliminate 1,447 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year and save Denver residents $1 million in fuel and maintenance costs.

Based on results from a survey conducted in 2022, the average e-bike voucher redeemer replaced 3.4 car trips and traveled 21.6 miles weekly. Income-qualified residents made more trips per week, 4.8 vs 3.7, and replaced over 40% more miles of car trips each week.

The rebates were first made available in April 2022 as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program.

The city paused the program the following October, saying its overwhelming popularity had exhausted the funding. The program relaunched in January 2023.

People who are interested in applying for a voucher should go to www.denverclimaterebates.com when the application portal opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday. You can't register or start your application ahead of time.

The next release is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26.

