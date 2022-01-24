Denver joins other counties in using opt-in emergency alerts

These alerts will be in addition to Denver's Amber Alert-like notification system the city already uses.

DENVER — Up until now, Denver was the only metro-area county that didn't rely on an opt-in service to send people emergency notifications. As of Monday, though, people in Denver can register to get alerts.

Denver is keeping its Amber Alert-style automatic notifications based on cell phone locations, but is also adding an opt-in system, Everbridge, that will send more detailed text and email notifications based on pre-set locations you enter.

The Denver Department of Public Safety said they decided to add the new opt-in system because Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), which are governed by Federal Emergency Management Agency, have limitations on the types of alerts that can be sent and how they are sent.

The Everbridge system will allow people to choose specific locations for which they want alerts, and Denver 911 will have the discretion to send these notifications. People will receive Everbridge alerts for the locations they choose even if they are not in the area at the time the alert is sent.

Denver will still continue to use WEAs, but this method provides an extra tool.

Most local counties use a system called CodeRed for their opt-in alerts. Boulder County also uses Everbridge.

