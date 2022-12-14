Denver expanding migrant shelter operations for ongoing migrant influx

The city said three recreation centers are now being used to assist with managing the influx of migrants.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver announced Wednesday that it is opening an additional shelter to accommodate the ongoing arrival of migrants from the southern border.

The city opened its first emergency shelter for migrants at a recreation center on Dec. 6 and as of 2 p.m. Wednesday it is currently accommodating 271 individuals. An additional 62 individuals are being accommodated in area churches, a release says.

A second shelter will be located at an undisclosed Denver recreation center. In addition to this second emergency shelter, the city has designated a third Denver recreation center to serve as a reception center for newly arriving migrants, where individuals can access emergency shelter and/or receive reunification assistance with family or friends.

As migrants continue to arrive in Denver, the city says additional capacity is needed to ensure basic needs are met while ensuring the city does not experience a humanitarian crisis that leaves hundreds of migrants displaced in the city.

The city says it recognizes that these efforts cause inconvenience to residents using the recreation centers. For this reason, affected members can visit any recreation center and the upcharge fee will be waived. Recreation center members can contact Recreation.Administration@denvergov.org with questions.

The city said that the migrants that arrived Dec. 6 were dropped off at Union Station in downtown Denver, and made their way to the Denver Rescue Mission. A spokesman for the Denver Rescue Mission confirmed this information.

According to the mayor's office, the migrants chose to come to Denver and were not sent here by any government entity.

“Denver is a welcoming city, and we have a strong history of leaning in to assist anyone who is clearly in need,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “We have an urgent need for more space to shelter these individuals, and we’re calling on our local organizations to let us know if they can help.”

The city of Denver said earlier this week, that about 600 migrants have come to the area in recent months.

The city has established a drop-off location for physical donations at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios located at 5255 W Warren Ave. in Denver. Donations are being accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The city released a list of needed items, and noted that the list could change based on supply and demand:

Coats (men’s S and M, women’s M)

Pants (waist 30-33)

Socks

Underwear (new)

Winter apparel (hats, gloves, scarves, boots)

Children’s clothing for ages 10 and younger

Overall, the city said there is a high demand for new clothing for adults sizes small through large, with a special need for medium-sized clothing and winter weather clothing.

The city continues to call on local faith-based groups, non-profit organizations, and private sector partners to reach out if they can support its efforts. Entities interested in participating can contact the Emergency Operations Center at donaciones@denvergov.org.