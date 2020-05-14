Denver police laying wreaths to honor fallen officers

The traditional memorial event will be amended to a wreath laying ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

DENVER — A wreath laying ceremony will be held in honor of fallen officers on Thursday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

>The video above is about a fallen DPD officer who received a headstone in September 2019.

DPD said the traditional memorial event has been amended to a wreath laying ceremony to highlight the importance of recognizing officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in the line of duty.

The event will be held at the the fallen officer’s memorial in front of 1331 Cherokee Street, and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.