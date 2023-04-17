Woman dies after she was hit by vehicle on Federal Boulevard

Police said the crash occurred near West 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Federal Boulevard on Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said the crash occurred near Federal and West 14th Avenue, just south of the intersection with West Colfax Avenue. A preliminary investigation showed that the woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by an SUV going south, police said.

Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. and said one person had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police reported Monday morning that the woman had died. DPD said the Denver Medical Examiner's Office will provide the victim's identification.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

HEADS UP: #DPD is investigating crash between pedestrian and a motorist at Federal and 14th. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/bMhbqLsD9e — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 17, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.