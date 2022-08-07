1 dead, 2 injured in crash on West 6th and Federal Blvd

According to DPD the call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

DENVER — One person is dead after a crash on West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Denver Police Department (DPD) said the call came in at 1:55 a.m. involving three motorists.

Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other person is in serious condition. The third person had minor injuries according to DPD.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Denver Office of The Medical Examiner once next of kin has been notified.

North Federal Boulevard was closed at 5th Avenue and Eastbound 6th Avenue on-ramp as police investigated the crash.

