White powder found at federal courthouse

DENVER — A white powder was found in the mailroom at the Federal courthouse in Denver late Thursday morning.

The federal courthouse is located at 19th and Stout streets downtown.

Denver Fire said they received the call at 11:20 a.m.

Crews are checking the powder to make sure it is not dangerous.

A fire official said he was not sure if people had been evacuated from the building or not.

This is a developing story will be updates as information is released.