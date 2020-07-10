WATCH: Flames seen rising from roof of Denver apartment building

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building at 10150 E. Virginia Ave.

DENVER — Photos shared by the Denver Fire Department (DFD) Wednesday afternoon showed flames rising from the roof of an apartment building in the Windsor neighborhood.

The building is located at 10150 E. Virginia Ave., according to DFD. This is west of East Virginia Avenue and South Havana Street, not far from the Highline Canal Trail.

DFD said three dogs were rescued from the blaze, and there are no known injuries to people.

DFD tweeted that crews are on the scene knocking down the main body of the fire. A news briefing is scheduled for later this afternoon. No additional information about the fire was immediately available.

Press briefing at 4:45pm at entrance to complex. pic.twitter.com/WA6zGH9ZIV — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 7, 2020

