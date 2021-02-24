Denver Fire battles high winds in RiNo warehouse fire

The warehouse is located at 3344 Walnut St. High winds pushed smoke down multiple blocks of the art district, said Denver Fire.

DENVER — Denver firefighters had a tough time battling a warehouse fire in the RiNo Art District of Denver on Tuesday afternoon because of high winds.

The fire call came into Denver Fire (DFD) at 4:55 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a fire inside the warehouse and began to attack and extinguish.

"The wind gave the fire energy and pushed the fire through the building," said DFD Public Information Officer Greg Pixley. "Our firefighters couldn't get ahead of the fire because of the strong winds, so they backed out of attacking the fire and started spraying the fire from outside."

DFD explained the fire burned through the building's roof and a large portion of the structure, but they were able to contain the fire to the one building and didn't spread to surrounding neighbors.

"There was heavy smoke on scene," said Pixley. "Smoke was so bad that it covered a couple of blocks of RiNo because of the wind."

Pixley said firefighters remained on scene through Tuesday night to completely put out the fire and working hot spots with firefighters chasing down errant embers or sparks.

DFD said fire investigators are working to figure out where the fire originated and what was the cause.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries, said DFD.

Investigators will investigate the occupancy of the building and release that information at a later time.

