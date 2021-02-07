Denver Fire donates used equipment to Mexican volunteer fire department

"This donation could end up saving a life and will make a meaningful difference for the volunteer firefighters in Coahuila," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

DENVER — Denver Fire Department (DFD) has made a donation of emergency equipment to a volunteer fire department in Mexico.

DFD Chief Desmond Fulton provided the donation to Chief Juan Hernandez of the San Pedro Volunteer Fire Department of Coahuila, Mexico in a ceremony last week.

This decommissioned equipment will assist San Pedro Volunteer Fire Department in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens during fires and emergencies, said DFD.

“Rather than storing or discarding this emergency equipment, the Denver Fire Department has found a way to give it new life,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

“This donation could end up saving a life and will make a meaningful difference for the volunteer firefighters in Coahuila, Mexico and the people they serve.”

> Above video: Training exercise prepares firefighters to respond to fiery plane crash.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.