Denver Fire responds to fire, finds person shot near scene

The Denver Fire Department said the person was found with gunshot wounds near the scene of the fire.

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) and Denver Police Department (DPD) said they found a person dead while responding to a fire in 8100 block of east Dartmouth Ave.

According to a spokesperson with DFD, fire crews were called Monday to a home in the Gun Club Green neighborhood for reports of a fire.

When firefighters responded to the incident they found two vehicles in the driveway on fire, they also found a person with gunshot wounds near the scene. The person was pronounced dead, according to DPD.

DFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire in the driveway.

DFD and DPD are investigating what happened. It is unclear what caused the fire and who shot the victim.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more information.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the 8100 block of E Dartmouth Ave, Investigation ongoing, Officers are working to develop additional information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/GiOtrYSkc9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 8, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

