Firefighter injured during response to early morning fire

The fire started at a building that was under construction in the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Vassar Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after responding to a structure fire in south Denver.

The fire started near South Federal Boulevard and West Vassar Avenue early Monday morning. Denver Fire Department (DFD) first tweeted about the fire at 1:27 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they saw heavy fire activity, according to DFD.

The buildings that were damaged were under construction and vacant at the time of the fire, according to an overnight tweet from DFD.

At about 2:25 a.m., DFD reported the majority of the fire had been extinguished.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER