Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze

The call came in at about 3:23 a.m. for a structure fire near South Federal Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue, according to Denver Fire.

DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism.

DFD tweeted at about 3:44 a.m. that they were on the scene of the fire with multiple small buildings fully involved.

As of 4:15 a.m., crews were unable to get inside the buildings and were working to extinguish the fire from the exteriors of the buildings, Chism said.

South Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions at West Hampden Avenue while crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

@Denver_Fire is on scene of a structure fire near W. Hampden and S. Federal. Crews reporting multiple small buildings fully involved. Crews are fighting this fire from a defensive position. pic.twitter.com/nXWs0XEtOi — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 8, 2022

