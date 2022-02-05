Denver Fire working to put out large trash fire

DPD closed Holly Street from 46th Avenue to 48th Avenue due to the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) is working to put out a large trash fire near Interstate 70 and Holly Street on Monday morning.

Greg Pixley, the spokesperson with Denver Fire, said about 70 firefighters are working to put out a large trash fire near I-70 and Holly Street.

Pixley tells 9NEWS that firefighters are working quickly to put out the fire. He said that there are some environmental concerns based on what's burning.

He said it is unclear what caused the fire.

The #DenverFireDepartment is on scene of a trashfire at a recycling plant located at I-70 & Ivy that has large amounts of metals involved. Hidden fire in the pile is making the extinguishment difficult. Traffic in the area affected, so alternate routes are advised.@DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/W1XLZDia2g — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) May 2, 2022

The Denver Police Department has Holly Street from 46th Avenue to 48th Avenue closed as firefighters put out the fire.

It is unclear how long roads in the area will be closed, and alternate routes are advised.

South Metro Fire rescue said crews responded to several reports of smoke and a burning odor between Cherry Hills Village and Highlands Ranch Monday morning, and determined the odor was likely coming from the trash fire in Denver.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more information.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.