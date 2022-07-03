Denver firefighter injured in collapse while fighting house fire

The firefighter was able to walk out of the house and is being evaluated for injuries.

DENVER — A firefighter suffered minor injuries Sunday while battling a house fire in Denver, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire was burning at a house in the 3700 block of Franklin Street.

While inside the house, there was a partial collapse of the interior that fell on a firefighter, the fire department said.

That firefighter was able to walk out of the house safely and is being evaluated for any injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

