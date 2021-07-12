Denver firefighter killed in ATV crash

Patrick John Mahan, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was flown to the hospital, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — A Denver Fire Department (DFD) firefighter died in an ATV crash on Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

About 8:18 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a 911 call about an ATV crash in a field on private property in the area of Morgan County Roads 1 and 7.

The caller reported that two people were critically injured in the accident, and CPR was being preformed on one of the victims, who was an off-duty DFD firefighter, the Sheriff's Office said.

The firefighter, identified by the Morgan County Coroner's Office as 34-year-old Patrick John Mahan, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Due to the severity of the other person's injuries, he was transported via helicopter to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, and the Sheriff's Office did not have an update on his condition.

Witnesses reported Mahan was the driver of the ATV, and the Sheriff's Office said alcohol might have been a factor.

DFD crews were working at the #LakeChristineFire & found a dog named Lulu running loose through the burn area. Tech. Pat Mahan is shown gving Lulu a welcoming belly rub! Lulu's Owner Audrey was notified & met with the Crew's to be reunited. Glad to be of service wherever we go! pic.twitter.com/f9IQ9fJgk3 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 7, 2018

