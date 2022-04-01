Polis, Hancock celebrate 1st licensed marijuana hospitality establishment in Denver

Owner DeWayne Benjamin hopes to have Tetra Lounge up and running by April 20.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday helped owner DeWayne Benjamin celebrate the city’s first approved social equity marijuana hospitality operator, Tetra Lounge.

The lounge was approved for a hospitality license, meaning it will be a location where folks can legally consume marijuana in a public place.

While it is not yet open for business, it is expected to be up and running by April 20, the marijuana holiday

> Video above: Denver approves first marijuana hospitality establishment license, aired March 21, 2022.

“I wouldn’t be here without the people that supported me, my friends, family, members that I’ve met over the years — it’s really a community,” Benjamin said. “We want to cultivate a community here that’s very diverse and inclusive, where you can come here and meet anyone from the age of 21 to 84 and all different ethnicities and backgrounds. That was very important to me and it showed today.”

