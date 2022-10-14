Denver launches food distribution program to help people in need

The Emergency Inflation Relief Program begins on Saturday.

DENVER — West Denver resident Andrea Loudd has been distributing food through a non-profit organization to people in need since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

She said because of the rising price of groceries, there has never been a greater need than there is right now, which is why Loudd said she fully supports the city of Denver's Emergency Inflation Relief Program, a new initiative designed to help families struggling with food insecurity.

"I'm happy to hear it, it's needed. If you talk to any of the food pantries, they will tell you that their flow of patrons has doubled," Loudd said.

The new initiative was developed by the Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships. The agency will be giving out food for the next three Saturdays at different sites around Denver. They'll also be handing out food gift cards to Denver residents who fall 200% below the federal poverty limit and are referred by a non-profit partner group.

"We will provide you with free food boxes that have really healthy items, such as chicken, eggs, milk, vegetables," said Lisana Munoz deputy director of the Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships. "One in three residents in Colorado are actually eligible for food stamps or SNAP benefits here in the state of Colorado. Which shows us a high need for access to food and more importantly, affordable food."

The first food distribution event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Lalo Delgado campus in west Denver. The next two will be on Oct. 22 at the Ascension Catholic Parish and Oct. 29 at the National Western Complex.