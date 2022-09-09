Denver expanding free rideshare program to more neighborhoods

The free point-to-point service started as a one-year pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood in October 2021.

DENVER — Denver is expanding its free on-demand rideshare service, the Denver Connector, to more neighborhoods.

The microtransit service started as a one-year pilot program in the Montbello neighborhood in October 2021. Earlier this fall, Denver City Council voted to extend the pilot for two more years and expand it to more neighborhoods.

Rather than operating on a fixed route like buses do, the Denver Connector provides point-to-point service for riders in the neighborhoods it serves. The service is open to everyone in those neighborhoods, not just people who live there.

Starting next week, the city said, the service will be expanded to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. The city will also add a fourth vehicle in Montbello and expand that service area to include Gateway.

The service is available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Riders can use the Denver Connector mobile app or call 720-868-0560 to request rides in English and Spanish.

"The Denver Connector will now be operating in more areas of the city where people have limited access to a vehicle, getting them to jobs, grocery stores, City services, school and connecting them to public transit stations,” Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Adam Phipps said in a news release. “This last year has shown us what we can achieve by creating an easier way to help people move throughout the city, and we’re excited to see this service grow.”

As of Oct. 31, the city said, the Denver Connector has provided rides to about 46,000 passengers.

