Denver hosting event to honor life of George Floyd

A memorial, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver is hosting an event Thursday morning to honor and recognize the life of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death while in police custody in Minnesota sparked outrage across the country.

A memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Greek Theater at Civic Center Park in downtown. Floyd will be honored with singing and prayer, according to a Facebook post from the city about the event.

>The video above is about the youngest protesters participating in Denver's marches.

"Like many in our community, we are outraged by his senseless murder," the Facebook post says. "There must be justice. There must be change. With change, we will find peace."

Floyd died last Monday. Video shows a white officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, pinning him to the ground, while he can be heard saying numerous times that's can't breathe.

On Wednesday that officer, who had already been fired, was charged with second-degree murder. The three officers at the scene were also fired and charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the country and even outside the U.S. some of which turned violent with demonstrators setting fires, throwing objects, and defacing property with graffiti. In Denver, several nights of protests ended in violence but demonstrations over the last few days have remained largely peaceful.

During Wednesday's protests, the large crowd fell silent for nearly nine minutes, to mark the amount of time the officer was seen in the video holding his knee to Floyd's' neck .Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also led a group of protesters arm-in-arm as they were chanted, "hands up, don't shoot."

This 10 a.m. memorial event at Civic Center Park is open for anyone to attend.