'No justice, no peace:' Crowd in downtown Denver marches to protest death of George Floyd

A group with signs was seen marching in downtown Denver and chanting "no justice, no peace."

DENVER — Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol Thursday and marched downtown to call for action after the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-widely shared video showed a Minneapolis police officer pinning him down with his knee while he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.”

The four officers seen in the video have been fired, and protests overnight in Minneapolis ended with multiple fires and looted businesses. The mayor of the Minnesota city has called for the officer who pinned Floyd down to be charged.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

According to the Facebook page promoting the Denver protest, it is also meant to call for action regarding the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by Louisville Police on March 13, and Sean Reed, a black man who was killed by Indianapolis Police on May 7.

This protest happens while Colorado is under a safer at home order, which bars gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Facebook event for the Denver protests asks people to bring face coverings as well as signs.

Protesters were seen marching in Denver on Thursday afternoon in a large group chanting "no justice, no peace."

The crowd broke up into two groups. The larger marched toward Interstate 25 and 20th Street, and a smaller one stayed at the Capitol.

There was a report of shots fired near Colfax Avenue and Broadway, but a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department could not confirm if it was related to the protest.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to DPD.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen issued the following statement about Floyd's death on Thursday:

“The Denver Police Department sends our condolences to the family of George Floyd. The actions and type of force used by Minneapolis police officers in the video are inexcusable and contrary to how we train our officers. Treating those we serve with respect is of the utmost importance to me as chief and those who make up the Denver Police Department. The Denver Police Department values the sanctity of life and is committed to respecting and protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of our community members. Recognizing that this practice needed to be put into policy, DPD implemented a revised use of force policy that includes community input, which increases officer accountability while emphasizing de-escalation tactics to reduce the need of use of force.”

Frey told 9NEWS sister station KARE11 that the maneuver used by the officer seen holding Floyd down was not one approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Floyd’s death and will submit a recommendation about the filing of charges to Minnesota’s attorney general.